Williamson County Schools announce 3 scenarios for fall

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Williamson County Schools Superintendent Jason Golden is clear. His goal is to greet students on campus this fall on day one.

“We will provide on-campus direct instruction as much as the social distancing and the medical restrictions allow,” said Golden.

​

A flow chart, released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, attempts to help schools navigate the reopening process.​ First on the list – will reopening be consistent with applicable state and local orders?”

​

“We don’t have any direction yet from the state,” said Golden, “I know they’re talking about it.”

​

Instead of waiting for the directive to be handed down, Golden is using his time now to anticipate, and perfect, three possible scenarios.​

​

First, and best case, students return to campus for school if conditions safely allow. ​The second option would be remote school.

“In this current learning year, we’ve been working with a learning management system called Schoology. Our plan is to roll out that platform for all our secondary schools this coming year. At the elementary level, Google classroom is that platform,” explained Golden.

​

The third scenario, and probably the most challenging, a hybrid of on-campus and remote school.​ This plan would require a staggering of students based on medical restrictions in place at the time.

​

“If there’s a six-foot social distancing [requirement] that we currently have right now, then from a bus perspective, we’re looking at 15 students per bus,” said Golden.

​

A normal elementary school route shuttles 60-70 students in one trip. ​Golden is also trying to plan for athletics and art.​ “If we need a hybrid model, we’re making sure those elements of development for our students are included as well.​”

​

Nothing is firm until the state makes a decision. “That’s the point in which we will be more comfortable in knowing what’s going to happen,” said Golden.

​

Until then, planning for every possibility continues.​

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE