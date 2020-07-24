Williamson County parents plan for Fall semester of learning

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Williamson County school officials have put the choice of education in the hands of parents.

“The reality is we are going to spend every day talking with our local health department tracking those numbers, [and seeing] how the hospitals are doing,” said Jason Golden, Superintendent of Williamson County Schools.

Thursday, Williamson County School officials announced a remote learning option for parents to choose for their students. Parents can determine if in-class or at-home education is best for their child.

“I do think they are doing the right thing in really looking to do what’s best for the kids,” said Lee Molette, a Williamson County father of four. “And, giving families a choice as to what they need to do.”

He says the plan that will work for his older children will not have the same impact on his younger children.

“In talking to Lee the 3rd, who is a rising Junior at Ravenwood,” said Molette. “He’s mature enough and he understands the importance of getting his work done—making sure he’s studying and also doing well in school.”

WCS has not yet presented an option for remote learning for children in grades Pre-K, 1st, or 2nd. The district is asking parents to make a decision as quickly as possible.

