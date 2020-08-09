New tool helping Tennessee parents and teachers with online learning

TENNESSEE (WATE) – Tennessee leaders announced a new website designed to assist parents and teachers with educational resources.
It’s called Best For All Central: Tennessee’s Hub for Learning and Teaching.
School leaders, educators, and families get free access to an extensive collection of resources to support learning, as well as features for locating specific resources quickly and easily.
There’s even video recordings of lessons that follow state guidelines.
The resources in the online tool are designed to accommodate various speeds of internet and digital devices.
