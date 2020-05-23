Nashville State’s Workforce and Community Development providing FREE online classes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Office of Workforce and Community Development at Nashville State Community College is offering 10 free online courses in professional development.
With COVID-19 pushing many Middle Tennesseans out of work, NSCC says this will give many people a chance to explore other career options.
“Just because you are home doesn’t mean you need to be idle,” said Ginger Hausser, VP Economic and Community Development with NSCC. “You can stay safe and actually reevaluate and reinvent yourself all at the same time and I think this time at home gives us all time to pause and reflect on what we are doing with ourselves and careers.”
More than 5000 people have signed up for the courses so far.
The free online courses include:
- 12 Steps to a Successful Job Search
- Creating Web Pages
- Creating Word Press Websites
- Fundamentals of Supervision & Management
- Individual Excellence
- Keys to Effective Communication
- Managing Customer Service
- Marketing Your Business on the Internet
- Personal Finance
- Small Business Marketing on a Shoestring
You must enroll before June 30 to take advantage of the free price offering.
Click here for more information and find out more below: