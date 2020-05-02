MTSU administration recommends not raising tuition costs

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Middle Tennessee State University administration announced it will not seek tuition or fee increases for the 2020-2021 school year in the school’s budget.

“We must do what we can to help our students and their families as we come to terms with the economic impact caused by the COVID-19 crisis,” President Sidney A. McPhee said. “It is vital that we identify and remove as many obstacles as we can, so that we can welcome our new and returning students to campus this fall.”

The budget will go to the university’s Board of Trustees in June.

Trustees Chairman Stephen B. Smith said he supported not raising tuition for students.

“We have yet to measure fully the economic impact of this global pandemic, so this will be welcome news to many in our community,” Smith said. “I anticipate the board will seriously consider President McPhee’s recommendation. As stewards of this great university, my fellow trustees and I fully support the tremendous efforts by the president and his team in keeping MTSU focused on the future during this crisis.”

The university will accept applications for the Lightning Scholarship, the Blue Raider Scholarship and the Future Alumni Scholarship, through Aug. 14, 10 days before the start of the Fall 2020 semester. These awards are not available to new freshmen who have already received either the Trustee, Presidential, True Blue or other guaranteed academic scholarship. Additional eligibility details include:

Lightning Scholarship: Students with a 3.5 high school GPA and ACT scores between 30 and 36 can receive $3,000 a year for four years.

On Thursday, McPhee announced MTSU will work to resume on-campus classes in August.