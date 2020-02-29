Montgomery County hoping to combat school zone and bus violations with new cameras and enforcement

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Montgomery County is changing tactics to catch people who don’t stop for school buses, a relatively new state law makes the change possible.

Last year state lawmakers authorized districts to use stop-arm cameras. Now, the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System is piloting a new camera system to see if it helps law enforcement issue citations.

The district is putting the cameras on two of its buses. The new system places two cameras on the outside of the bus, and four on the inside. The lenses give the school officials multiple views.

The Clarksville Police Department told News 2 it will take some collaborative efforts to determine if video from the cameras can be used in case prosecution.

“We’ll have to see what the finished product will be, we’ll have to work with our local authorities, court systems, to see whether they’re willing to follow up on that.” said Lieutenant Vincent Lewis.

He added, “So far this year, they’ve (police officers) issued 79 citations in the school zones since January. And five of those citations were issued for vehicles passing by buses that were either loading or unloading.”

Lewis said Clarksville police will also be partnering with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and THP beginning in March to increase enforcement.

“Motorists in this area can expect to see more visibility and more citations issued in all of our school zones.”

The district told News 2 that they’ll be monitoring the results of the new camera system for at least three months before they determine if they should consider adding them to their entire fleet of 320 buses.