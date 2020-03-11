MNPS approves new timeline in search for new school director

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Schools has approved a plan to extend the search for the next director of schools due to the need to cancel previously scheduled interviews as a result of tornadoes.

MNPS board plans to interview current interim director of schools Dr. Adrienne Battle on Thursday, March 12; Dr. Rod Richmond from Shelby County Schools on Thursday, March 26; Brenda Elliott from DC Public Schools on Tuesday, March 31; and Brian Kingsley of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools on Thursday, April 2.

The meetings and interviews will be open to the public, but there will not be public participation during the interviews themselves. After the interviews have been conducted, the Board members will rank their top two candidates. The Tennessee School Boards Association will then compile those scores to determine which two candidates received the highest scores.

On April 14, the Board will meet to offer the position to one of the candidates, at which point they will enter contract negotiations with an announcement of the director by April 20, 2020.