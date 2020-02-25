Metro Schools chooses semifinalists for Director of Schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Schools has released its top five semifinalists for a permanent director of schools after the resignation of Dr. Shawn Joseph back in April 2019.

Current interim school board director Adrienne Battle is first on the list, followed by four other candidates from school districts outside of the area.

The other finalists include DC Public Schools Chief of School Improvement & Supports and Chief of Equity Brenda Elliott; Charlotte-Mecklenberg, NC Schools Chief Academic Officer Brian Kingsley; Spokane, Washington Public Schools Superintendent Shelley Redinger; and Shelby County, TN Schools Executive Director of Student Support Services Roderick Richmond.

The search process includes interviews with each candidate consisting of the same predetermined questions developed by Board members and will be conducted in public meetings at 6 p.m. on separate nights during the week of March 2-6. At the end of the process, each board member will list their top two choices on a written and signed ballot.

The candidate receiving the most votes may be invited to return for a second interview and will be considered the Board’s candidate to focus on. The candidate with the second-most votes will follow the same procedure as necessary.

The board is expected to make an offer to one of the five candidates by March 24.