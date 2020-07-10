Metro Parents, teachers prepare for Fall semester of remote learning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Teachers and parents alike have more of a glimpse into what school will look like this Fall for Metro Nashville students.

Sherrie Martin, who is a 25-year educator teaching 2nd grade, said she is “relieved” by the Metro Nashville Public School district’s decision to go fully remote on August 3.

“I’m 55 years old,” said Martin, “I’m diabetic, and so I was really concerned because of my underlying health conditions.”

District officials plan to offer six and a half hours of daily learning. The amount of interaction will depend on the age of the child.

Parents like Nina Lockert says she has concerns.

“Now we know with summer coming, in a traditional school setting, there is a gap in education when summer comes,” said Lockert, a mom of three boys who are 10, 11, and 15 years old. “Now we have another gap for being out now virtually. So those disparities are still present.”

Lockert says she is concerned about the number of resources provided for students and if the district’s entire 86,000 student population will have access.

“The technology, along with internet — hot spots available by the time school opens? As well as those parents that are non-speaking. Students, who are non-English speaking, are they going to have resources such as interpreters?” Lockert asked.

District administrators announced a plan to loan out devices and provide hot spots in the coming weeks.

“We know it’s gonna be hard!” said Martin, “And I’m not gonna pretend that it’s not. But what I do want parents to understand is this: We don’t expect the children to sit in front of the computer for 7 hours in a day. That is not the way this plan is going to be constructed.”

For now, virtual learning is set to run until Labor Day, but the district could pivot at any time.

