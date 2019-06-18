Interim director of Metro Schools announces new district organizational structure

With a new administration comes a new leadership structure for Metro Schools.

According to Dr. Adrienne Battle the interim director of Metro Schools, the district’s focus is their students and valuing the talents of their team, and she wants the leaders to reflect that.

There are four critical areas that Dr. Battle wants the school system to focus: student learning, teacher practices, principal practices, and central office practices.

She believes that this is a proven formula for student success.

Amongst their new leadership structure, she is hoping that this shift will improve the way that teachers instruct and the way that students learn.

For more information on each new leader, their background, and their responsibilities go to www.mnps.org.