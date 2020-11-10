Governor Lee hopeful for ‘meaningful increases’ in K-12 teacher pay

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Might Tennessee K-12 teachers get a pay raise next year? It’s was one of the questions posed to Governor Bill Lee today during the second day of his annual state budget hearings.

Then there are other questions about how students, teachers, and parents are doing as about 30 percent of the state’s nearly one million K-12 students are at home learning online.

“Our districts have been incredibly creative and innovative,” said Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn who was asked to give a grade to students. “I would give them a strong “A”—easiest “A” I could give.”

Earlier, she lauded communities and organizations she saw helping classrooms during this pandemic.

“We saw local folks who have built out various versions of screens—protectors to put in between desks—so students could get some breaks, especially with masks,” Schwinn told the governor.

While schools have been creative, the question always comes up about raises for teachers as COVID-19 creates even longer hours than usual.

“Teacher increases, as you know, is a pretty significant expense if you are actually going to do it in a meaningful way,” added the commissioner, “That will continue to be a major point of conversation.”

So is the governor thinking of teacher raises in the upcoming budget?

“Very grateful for the work teachers have done,” Governor Lee told reporters after the education hearing. “In regard to teacher pay raises, we certainly hope that there be an opportunity for meaningful increases in teacher pay raises.”

Governor Lee makes his annual budget request to lawmakers during his State of the State address early in next year’s legislative session.

Once he has done that, the budget is the hands of the 132 members in Tennessee’s House and Senate.