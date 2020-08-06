An inside look at Wilson County’s newest school, Green Hill High

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s Wilson County’s largest public project to date, a new school set to house more than 2,000 students in two weeks.

Green Hill High School is Wilson County’s fifth high school. The $700 million dollar project has finally come to life after crews broke ground in September 2018.

“The timing of the building and everything that’s occurred with the pandemic and tornado, this building has been a blessing in many ways, both for the school district and our kids,” said Mickey Hall, Deputy Director of Schools at Wilson County Schools.

The school sits on a 60-acre site, with a 400,000 square-foot footprint. Hall said it’s the largest facility in the county.

“I can’t think of anything better to sort of bring us back into the spirit of school,” said Donna Wright, Director of Schools at Wilson County, “It’s exciting.”

The high school is set to welcome both high schoolers and 7th and 8th graders from Mt. Juliet Middle School, as part of Wilson County’s tornado recovery plan.

Prior to the tornado, the school was expecting 1,400 students. Now, they will be at capacity with 2,000-2,050.

At full capacity, the new school year is filled with challenges due to COVID-19.

“Everybody is going to be learning as we open the school year up for the pandemic and different things we’re working on under restrictions, but our staff has done a very good job being ready for that,” said Hall, “It’s going to be a tremendous place for years to come.”

The district is planning on a pandemic-safe ribbon-cutting ceremony. The exact date and time will be announced soon.