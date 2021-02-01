Education fund created for Dr. Lindley Dodson’s children raises more than $100,000

The Lindley Dodson Education Foundation will help support the education of her three children: Shaw, Tucker and Loretta.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People can now donate to a new foundation created to help support the education of Austin pediatrician Dr. Lindley Dodson’s three children.

Police said Dodson was shot and killed by another doctor after being held hostage at her medical office in central Austin Tuesday night.

Dr. Katherine Lindley Dodson working. The pediatrician was killed during a hostage situation in central Austin on Tuesday.

The goal is to have friends and supporters of the Dodson family continue her legacy through her children’s education. Dodson was an award-winning doctor, having attended medical school at Louisiana State University before completing her residency at Vanderbilt University Children’s Hospital in Nashville. She was named a “Rising Star” by the Texas Super Doctors for three consecutive years from 2017 to 2019.

The fund was created with the approval of the Dodson family and has already received more than $100,000 in donations from the community.

How to donate

Online: Visit the foundation’s website to donate.

Mail: Make checks out to “The Lindley Dodson Education Foundation” and mail to The Lindley Dodson Education Foundation, c/o Horizon Bank, 600 Congress Avenue, Suite 400, Austin, Texas 78701.