Edley’s Bar-B-Que to move its East Nashville location

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Edley’s Bar-B-Que will be moving its East Nashville location.

According to a press release, the popular eatery will move from 908 Main Street to the new Magnolia Investment Partners development at 1000 Woodland in Five Points.

The current location on Main Street will remain open until the build of the new restaurant is complete in late 2022.

“We are thrilled to be able to anchor in the heart of East Nashville, where we can stay for another 20 years. Our beloved East Nashville community is strong, resilient, and the epitome of grit. We are honored to serve this neighborhood and excited to put down deep roots that will keep Edley’s as a part of this amazing community for years to come.” Will and Catharine Newman, shared Edley’s owners

The owners said the new restaurant will continue to serve:

Edley’s famous Nashville-style barbecue

The award-winning Tuck special

Ribs

Housemade sides

Bushwhackers

“Magnolia is thrilled to welcome Edley’s to our development at 1000 Woodland,” said Ben Bonner, managing partner of Magnolia Investment Partners. “As we planned this development, we knew the addition of a local, experienced operator would be invaluable and the Edley’s team is the whole package.”

No other information was immediately released.

Courtesy: Rachel Ayotte, New Edley’s BBQ location

Courtesy Rachel Ayotte, new Edley’s BBQ location design