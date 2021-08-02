Edley’s Bar-B-Que announces first Williamson County location in Franklin

Rendering of Edley’s location in Franklin, Courtesy of: bread & Butter

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Edley’s Bar-B-Que announced plans for it’s first Williamson County location in Franklin on Monday.

The popular eatery will be located in the Berry Farms neighborhood in the 500 block of Sallie Lane.

It’s scheduled to open in the fall of 2022. This will also be the first Edley’s to offer a drive-through option.

Rendering of Edley’s location in Franklin, Courtesy of: bread & Butter

Rendering of Edley’s location in Franklin, Courtesy of: bread & Butter

“We have been patiently looking for the right spot to bring Edley’s to Williamson County for nearly ten years,” said Edley’s Bar-B-Que owner and founder Will Newman.

Newman said they’re excited to have found a home in Franklin in the Berry Farms neighborhood. They look forward to becoming deeply rooted within the Williamson County community.

Edley’s is partnering with Boyle Investment Company for the new space, which will also feature a covered patio, patio bar access, and fireplace in addition to the drive-through.

Edley’s offers items like pulled pork, brisket, ribs and house-made sides along with signature dishes like Nashville-style BBQ and the Tuck Special.

For more information, visit www.edleysbbq.com or follow along on Instagram @EdleysBBQ to keep up-to-date on everything Edley’s.