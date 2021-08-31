Edley’s Bar-B-Que announces Donelson location to open in Spring of 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Edley’s Bar-B-Que announced plans to expand with a new location in Donelson which is set to open in late spring of 2022.

According to a release, the new location will be at 2717 Lebanon Pike. This marks the sixth location for Edley’s, with five total in Tennessee and one in Illinois.

As we continue to expand Edley’s, it is important to consider the values on which we were founded. We are Nashville through and through, and treat everyone who walks through the door like an old family friend. Donelson is a neighborhood that practices just that, and we look forward to continue working to become deeply rooted in the community. Edley’s Bar-B-Que owner and founder Will Newman

Edley’s Donelson is directly in front of the Music City Star Donelson Train Station. It will have patio seating, a full-service bar and more. This will be the largest Edley’s location and home to the brand’s catering operations.

