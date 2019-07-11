Edgehill Fire: NFD reverses initial findings, says public housing unit had 1 working smoke alarm

UPDATE: The Nashville Fire Department has reversed its initial findings and now tells News 2 there was one working smoke alarm within the unit.

Nashville Fire Department spokesperson Joseph Pleasant released a statement to News 2, which reads:

“This is an ongoing investigation. During the course of an investigation, information is developed. The Public Information Officer was told by the Fire Marshal Wednesday that there were no working smoke alarms in the home. When the Fire Marshal double checked with investigators this morning, they had determined there was at least one working smoke alarm in the home. The investigation still remains ongoing and a final cause has not been determined.”

Previously reported:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Fire Department says there were no smoke alarms in the Edgehill public housing unit that caught fire nearly two weeks ago.

Fire Department spokesman Joseph Pleasant said the fire was accidental and the preliminary cause appears to be smoking but the cause is still under investigation.

Two men were killed after they were trapped upstairs by the blaze.

Funerals for 24-year-old Jamarcus Carney and his brother, 20-year-old Cedric Fitzgerald will be held Friday, July 12 at 12:00p.m. at Capers Memorial Christian Methodist Episcopal Church located at 319 15th Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37203.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for the funeral arrangements.