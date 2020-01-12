Eco friendly glasses made from coffee grounds

UKRAINE (CNN) — You can do more than just drink your favorite cup of Joe… You can also wear it!

This Ukrainian business is using coffee grounds to make Eco-friendly glasses.

Maksym Havrylenko says it can take up to seven days to prepare the material for his coffee sunglasses.

He then puts in two more hours of manual work to get the frames ready for sale.

On average– he uses enough coffee grounds from one cup of espresso to make one pair of glasses

The lenses are made from recycled cotton.

Maksym says most of his customers are from other countries like Japan… Australia and The United States.