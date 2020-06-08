East Tennessee WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hiram “H” Bowlin of Church Hill, Tennessee celebrated his 100th birthday on Sunday. “H” as he is known to his friends, is a WWII veteran and some family and friends planned a special birthday event for him.

Bill Killen, President and CEO of the National Fire Heritage Center arrived at Bowlin’s drive-by birthday on his 1920 fire engine, which is the same age as the WWII veteran. The pair went on a tour of Church Hill on the fire engine.

Hiram “H” Bowlin turns 100 years old today. The secret to life, “breathing”. Catch the story tonight at 6 on @WJHL11 Happy Birthday H.! pic.twitter.com/oPrYKxLE7a — Andy Jackson (@AJackson_WJHL) June 7, 2020

Bowlin served under Gen. George Patton in WWII. He has been retired for 41 years and said the secret to longevity was to “keep breathing.”