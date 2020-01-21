East Tennessee woman found living with children in car facing child neglect charges

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – A Greene County mother is facing child neglect charges after police say they found her living in a vehicle with her two children.

Officers responding to a request from a concerned citizen along East Andrew Johnson Highway. According to the incident report, two men watching the children say they had not been bathed in a while. One child had a severe diaper rash.

We’re told two boxes of food were also found in the trunk containing eggs and milk, neither of which were in a cooler.

Both children and their mother, Summer Feather, were taken to the main Department of Child Services office in Greeneville.

A caseworker allegedly asked Feather to change her son’s diaper several times but she did not. DCS says her other child also had a severe rash.

Police charged feather with two counts of felony child neglect.

Officers say this was the third time they had been called to check the welfare of her two children.