East Tennessee soldier killed in Afghanistan bombing brought home to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The body of a Knoxville soldier killed in a terrorist attack outside the Kabul airport is being brought home Thursday, two weeks after his death.

The body of Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss is scheduled to arrive at McGhee Tyson Airport on Thursday morning. Knauss, 23, is a graduate of Gibbs High School. People are asked to line the roadways or pull off the road when the convoy passes through. A convoy will escort the fallen soldier to a funeral home in the Halls community, north of Knoxville.

Knauss is one of 13 U.S. service members killed by a suicide bomber from the Islamic State on Aug. 26 while they had been aiding to help people escape Afghanistan amid the withdrawal of American troops. President Joe Biden met with families of the fallen troops on Sunday.

A public memorial service is set for Saturday at Gibbs High School.

Knauss was a member of the Army’s 82nd Airborne division and a staff sergeant assigned to the 9th Battalion, 8th Psychological Operations Group. He had joined the Army in May 2016. Knauss has been posthumously awarded a Purple Heart.