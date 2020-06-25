East Tennessee man pleads guilty to killing elk

CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is facing 30 days in jail and $350 in restitution after illegally killing an elk in the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area.
Sean Doney, 33, of Caryville, pleaded guilty on June 23 to killing a cow elk, according to a release received Wednesday from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
The deceased elk was found on Dec. 23 in a food plot in the Red Ash area. The cow elk was wearing a GPS collar as part of a 3-year elk research study with the University of Tennessee Department of Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries.
A necropsy by the UT College of Veterinary Medicine concluded the animal had been shot and a bullet was recovered from the carcass.
Doney spoke with WATE 6 On Your Side in January.
Doney said it was not intentional, admitting he did kill the elk. He also apologized saying it was a complete accident.
“It’s very sad, and I’m very sorry, I’m very sorry to everyone,” he said.
After a lengthy investigation and assistance from Eighth Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler’s office, TWRA Wildlife Officer Brenden Marlow charged Doney.
The full list of charges includes hunting big game in a closed season, hunting without a license, hunting without hunter education, illegal take of big game, and failure to retrieve game on a WMA.
