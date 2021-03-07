East Tenn. state rep. proposes resolution to welcome Ben Shapiro, Daily Wire

Controversial conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, editor-in-chief of the Daily Wire and former editor-at-large of Breitbart News, addresses the student group Young Americans for Freedom at the University of Utah’s Social and Behavioral Sciences Lecture Hall, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Salt Lake City. (Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, Pool)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A proposed resolution in the Tennessee General Assembly would officially welcome personality Ben Shapiro and The Daily Wire to the state if passed.

Representative Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby), who represents Cocke and parts of Jefferson and Greene Counties, filed House Joint Resolution 187 for introduction on March 3.

The proposed HJR0187 states “we are pleased to welcome to Tennessee The Daily Wire, a media company, and its co-founder and editor Ben Shapiro, who has truthfully said, ‘Facts don’t care about your feelings.'”

The resolution reads that the Volunteer State “welcomes all truth seekers and puts a premium on the truth and facts.”

In part, the resolution states that Tennessee “recognizes that truth matters more than emotion.”

The resolution comes following the announcement that Shapiro and The Daily Wire are relocating to Nashville from Los Angeles.

Shapiro is referred to in the resolution as a “fierce defender of the truth and the constitutional right of all Americans to express their beliefs.”

If passed, HJR0187 would officially congratulate Shapiro and the media company on their relocation and extend them the general assembly’s best wishes.

