East precinct detectives seek tips in unsolved homicide of Eric Bell Jr.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are more questions than answers for the heartbroken family of an innocent man gunned down in East Nashville.

Detectives told News 2 they need the public’s help to find the persons responsible.

The shooting happened on June 18 in the parking lot of the Point Breeze apartment complex on Lemont Drive.

Metro police identified the victim as 31-year-old Eric Bell Jr.

“I never thought I’d lose a son in a million years.” said his father, Eric Bell Sr.

Almost three months after the shooting, police continue to look for two suspects.

“What we don’t know and only the involved parties can tell us, is if they planned to kill Eric or this is possibly a robbery that went wrong,” said Detective James Rummage from the East Precinct

Rummage said surveillance video shows two people approach Eric Bell Jr.’s car just before 11:40 p.m.

“There was a lesser involved party that didn’t shoot and I would say to that individual, come forward before you’re forensically linked to that crime – and you don’t have that opportunity any longer,” said Rummage

Bell Jr.’s death marked Nashville’s 25th homicide of this year and was one of three fatal shootings on June 19.

Investigators believe Bell Jr. was an innocent victim.

“You just can’t run forever. I don’t see anybody that can kill someone and it’s not on their conscious,” said Bell Sr.

If you any have any information on the death of Eric Bell Jr. you’re asked to contact detectives at the East Precinct, that number is 615-862-7525.

Or you can call our partners at Nashville Crimestoppers, 615-74-CRIME. You can remain anonyous and may qualify for a cash reward.