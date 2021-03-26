East Nashville liquor store hit by Mother Nature for 3rd time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The sign outside of Main Street Liquors in East Nashville says established in 1954, re-invented in 2020.

After the March 3rd tornado ripped through last year, the locally-owned business was shut down for five months, and that was the second time they were hit. Thursday night, employees braced themselves as severe weather rolled through yet again.

“It’s unreal that you get hit three times. We got hit in 1998, we got hit last year, and we got hit yesterday,” said Richard Vick, manager of Main Street Liquors.

The National Weather Service in Nashville says straight line winds of 85 miles per hour left behind the destruction.

“It sounded like a freight train coming through, and all of a sudden water started coming from everywhere,” Vick explained.

Today, he’s back again repairing and assessing the damage.

“Probably going to lose anywhere from $100,000-200,000 worth of inventory,” said Vick.

Last year, he says they had to toss about $400,000 worth of product, a big hit for a family-owned business.

“Try to get the roof back on, do the same thing we went through last year. It’s not nearly as bad this time,” Vick said.

However, the support, he said, is just as strong.

“Hey, it’s been great. East Nashville people are strong, they come around. We got back open; all our customers came back it’s been really good. We had tons of people stop last night, wanted to know if they could do anything. You know it’s East Nashville, everybody they will pitch in,” Vick shrugged.