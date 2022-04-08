NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police have opened an investigation after a hold-up robbery Thursday night at a gas station off Dickerson Pike.
Metro police said it happened just after 10:30 p.m. at a Mapco located at 2813 Dickerson Pike. Officers said a man was held up at gunpoint, demanded money, then left. No injuries were reported.
Officials told New 2 the suspect robbed another Mapco in Madison, but it is unclear where that happened. No other information about the suspect was released.
So far, no arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.