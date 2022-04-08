NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police have opened an investigation after a hold-up robbery Thursday night at a gas station off Dickerson Pike.

Metro police said it happened just after 10:30 p.m. at a Mapco located at 2813 Dickerson Pike. Officers said a man was held up at gunpoint, demanded money, then left. No injuries were reported.

Officials told New 2 the suspect robbed another Mapco in Madison, but it is unclear where that happened. No other information about the suspect was released.

So far, no arrests have been made.