East Nashville gym owner reopens during Phase 2 after recovering from March tornado

EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Monday marked Phase 2 of Metro Nashville’s reopening plan, allowing for live music to resume and increased capacity at area retail and restaurants.

Gyms and “high-touch” businesses like hair and nail salons also opened at 50% capacity.

East Nashville gym owner, Adam Wright, said “You know today’s a celebration. I’m just very happy to be back, you know this place is my life.”

Wright has operated Gym 5 for the past 15 years. His business was forced to close even before local orders shut down gyms and fitness facilities.

“We were also hit by the tornado.” he said. “My building was about half gone. I’m spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on the building.”

Wright estimates Gym 5 suffered over half a million in property damage from the deadly tornado outbreak that struck Middle Tennessee on March 2.

Now that Wright is trying to rebuild part of his facility, he’s also prioritizing safety in the areas of the building that weren’t damaged. He has placed sanitizing stations and social distancing markers in each of Gym 5’s workout areas.

Of Monday’s reopen Wright said, “All day we’ve had no problems, you know as far as wiping down all the equipment. We’re checking temperatures, you know everything they ask – we’re doing.”

In response to the safety protocols put in place, Wright said he had a steady show of clients – a welcome sight after financial losses from COVID19-related closures.

While Gym 5 was closed, Wright didn’t charge his members and still managed to pay his employees.

“I’ve imposed the sanctions on myself to try to help people in the East Nashville community but yeah you lose quite a bite. We’ve been here 15 years, we have a lot of members and if you times those members by that monthly payment, it’s a lot. Tens of thousands.”