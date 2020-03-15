East Nashville councilman calls for bars, restaurants to close amid COVID-19 concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Nashville Councilman Brett Withers issued a personal appeal to District 6 bars and restaurants to close dining rooms, bar rooms and group gathering spaces by the end of business Sunday amid COVID-19 concerns.

Councilman Withers made a statement on Facebook saying:

While neither the Mayor nor the Metropolitan Council of Davidson County has authority to issue such an order, I am issuing a personal appeal to close bar room and dining room spaces at the end of business today or as soon as absolutely feasible in the interest of our community’s health.



If you can be creative with resources and develop strategies for turning your operation into takeout- or delivery-only for food or product sales, please do so immediately. Be sure to indicate that information on your communications channels so that our neighborhoods can continue to support you and your employees in a safe way.

The novel coronavirus outbreak comes one week after a tornado struck East Nashville, particularly the Five Points area with several bars and restaurants. Many were destroyed and those that were not still had to shutdown due to loss of power. Councilman Withers ensures business owners to take precautions according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

I want our District 6 small businesses to be as prepared as possible to comply with and operate under such an order.

Business owners affected by the tornado in any way should contact your insurance provider, then FEMA, then the Small Business Administration. In light of the extreme uncertainty surrounding the possible long-term closure of businesses, I would encourage business owners to consider consulting with a private professional specializing in business law or finance to learn how best to plan for a possible long-term closure or loss of revenue.



Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The Health Department asks the community to consider carefully the implications of holding meetings or events involving large numbers of people, especially if the group is likely to include high-risk individuals. All medically fragile citizens should avoid crowds and take other actions to protect their health.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE