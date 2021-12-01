East Nashville car crash leads to drug bust

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 40-year-old man is now faced with three felony drug charges after a car crash turned into a drug bust in east Nashville.

According to an affidavit, Kevin Clark, 40 was involved in an accident located at Douglas Ave. and Ellington Pwy. When paramedics were loading him into an ambulance, they reportedly found “two large bags of weed” on him.

Kevin Clark (CREDIT: Metro Nashville Police Department)

When police arrived at Vanderbilt Hospital, they said a nurse handed them a bag with more drugs. Then shortly after, a Vanderbilt Police Officer gave officials a third bag of drugs.

In total, officers said they recovered 28 grams of marijuana, 66 grams of cocaine, .5 grams meth, and $2,400 cash.

Clark is faced with three felony drug charges and is being held on a $150,000 bond.