East Nashville business creating signs to help those impacted by COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An East Nashville business owner and his staff are using their skills to help others get through the hardships that come from the COVID-19 pandemic.

You may have seen beautifully crafted wooden signs that read “Nashville Strong” or “Tennessee Strong” across Music City.

Dave Puncochar, the owner of Good Wood Nashville, was home when March 3rd tornado devastated his neighborhood. He was amazed how the community came together to cleanup.

Weeks later, he watched as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down some of his favorite restaurants, coffee shops and stores.

“I was just sitting there with my family and I was like, I want to do something for the small businesses because they have helped Good Wood for years,” Puncochar said.

(Photo: WKRN)

When the tornado hit, he saw one GoFundMe account after another.

“Then when COVID hit, everyone needed a GoFundMe. I realized I said you know people are going to get fatigued of giving without necessarily getting something and I’m a big believer in let’s use business for good,” he said.

He and his staff collaborated and came up with the idea to create the signs of all different sizes. Since the project began, they’ve sold $50,000 worth and have given half of that money back to small businesses and individuals who need it most.

He’s grateful that the signs have not only helped others, but keep his doors open during a time of uncertainty.

“I think when you open a letter in the mail, all we do is usually get bills,” said Puncochar. “Then you open up something and there is a check for you and you don’t know anything about it or why and it means not only is there somebody out there doing something good as a company, but some individual person thought of you.”

You can purchase a sign on Good Wood Nashville’s website. At checkout, you can write down where you want the money to go.

