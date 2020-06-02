East Nashville business closing doors after 13 years amid COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After 13 years in Nashville, Marche Artisan Foods is closing it’s doors due to difficulties caused by the tornado in March, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The European-style cafe resides in the 1000 block of East Main Street.

They made the following announcement on their Facebook page on Tuesday:

Dear friends, after 13 years we are sad to let you know that Marche will not be reopening it’s doors. We want very much to thank you for your support over the years. The tornado, the ongoing battle against Covid 19 and now the latest racial uprisings have exhausted and overwhelmed us. Marche’s concept does not translate easily to a to-go platform. Without 100% occupancy we would lose revenue. The lease comes to term at the end of the year and we are uncomfortable making a further commitment in these uncertain times. We may be losing the physical space but we are not losing the essence of Marche. Beginning soon you will be able to get peach ricotta tartines, French toast and cafe au lait at Margot. Served by the same Marche staff! Thank you again! We look forward to seeing you soon! Marche Artisan Foods

