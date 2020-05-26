East Nashville Airbnb feels the impact of COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mike Savas works in touring and is on the road for much of the year. When he’s not at his primary residence in East Nashville, which he co-owns with a friend, he rents it out on Airbnb. But, things have been a little different since the beginning of March.

“At first the tornado came through, which we had some minor damage to the property,” said Savas.

After the tornado, things changed even more drastically as COVID-19 started to spread.

Airbnb’s Cancellation Policy

Savas told News 2, “When COVID-19 hit, Airbnb updated its terms and policies to essentially favor the bookers. Meaning they could get a full refund with no penalties on the reservations through March. The entire month of March was wiped clean on our end.”

During this time, Savas said he was able to make some changes to make his property more attractive during the pandemic. He reduced pricing and made his property more attractive to smaller groups looking to quarantine safely.

Savas also said that bookings for June have picked up, and the months of July and August are unaffected so far.

“We have our reservations for July and August currently, so those months are still full. And Airbnb has not approved those months for refunds for bookers yet. So as of right now, we have our pre-existing reservations.”

