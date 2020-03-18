Live Now
Earthquake in Salt Lake City shuts down airport, knocks out coronavirus hotline

SALT LAKE CITY (KTVX) – The Salt Lake City Airport has been closed and the state’s coronavirus hotlines have been knocked offline due to a 5.7 earthquake that was felt across Utah, Wyoming and Idaho.

The earthquake is the strongest earthquake in Utah since 1992. There have been more than a dozen aftershocks near the epicenter.

The Salt Lake International Airport has been evacuated. Airport officials say they are experiencing equipment outages and have evacuated to ensure safety for all passengers and employees.

