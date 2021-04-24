Earth Day Celebration in Nashville returns to Centennial Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville’s official event to celebrate Earth Day is set to the Great Lawn in Centennial Park.

This free, family event aims to bring the Nashville community together to celebrate our planet and inspire positive environmental change. Last year, Nashville Earth Day had to go virtual because of COVID-19, but will now be back in person.

“That a back-and-forth decision planning for both in-person and planning for virtual,” said Centennial Park Conservancy Executive Director, John Tumminello. “The health department regulations changed within the past two weeks about event size, the limitations. So we had the opportunity to leave the event unfenced and have as many people as potentially could fit there. However, we didn’t want to take that chance so one of the things that we’ve done is we’ve left the event area fenced in, we’re still requiring masks although for outdoor events it’s not required – it is required if you can’t manage the social distancing. Having the event still fenced in and requiring masks, if it came to a point where there are too many people we can just shut the gates.”

The event’s organizers will also be presenting a series of engaging videos on their website for people who want to participate from home.

In partnership with Amazon, Nashville Tree Foundation will be giving away 500 trees.

“Bring the community together to celebrate our planet and to inspire positive environmental change,” said Tumminello. “A lot of it is from education and engaging activities from various nonprofits and government exhibitors that will come together in the park and provide this information to the people who visit this event.”

The event will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Organizers said the event is rain or shine unless there’s a strong chance of severe weather throughout the entire day. They urge people to check their social media sites for updates. CLICK HERE for more information.