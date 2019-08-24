Early voting underway in Nashville runoff election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Early voting is underway in Nashville’s runoff election.

About 560 people cast ballots on the first day of voting Friday.

The runoff includes the re-match for the mayor’s race where incumbent mayor David Briley will try to save his seat.

Councilman John Cooper beat him by ten points earlier this month.

People can now vote at the Howard Office Building located at 700 2nd Avenue South, and they can vote early at all locations starting August 30th.

Early voting runs through September 7th and Election Day is September 12th.

