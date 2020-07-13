Early voting in Davidson County begins July 17

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Election Administrator Jeff Roberts said early voting in Davidson County will begin on July 17.

Voters can cast their votes for State and Federal Primaries, County General, and Oak Hill Municipal Election from July 17 to August 1.

Eleven voting locations will be open during this time.

Early voting is a convenient option. Voters have a choice in deciding the date/time/location that feels right for them, offering flexibility for in-person voting during the pandemic. Jeff Roberts, Davidson County administrator of elections

On Election Day, August 6, voters must go to their designated polling location, which can be found on their voter registration cards.

Early voting will be held at:

Belle Meade City Hall – 4705 Harding Pike

Bellevue Library – 720 Baugh Road

Bordeaux Library – 4000 Clarksville Pike

Casa Azafrán Community Center – 2195 Nolensville Pike

Edmondson Pike Library – 5501 Edmondson Pike

Goodlettsville Community Center – 200 Memorial Drive

Green Hills Library – 3701 Benham Avenue

Hermitage Library – 3700 James Kay Lane

Howard Office Building – 700 2 nd Avenue South

Avenue South Madison Library – 610 Gallatin Pike South

Southeast Library – 5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway

These locations will open at 8 a.m. daily. Mondays and Fridays, they will be open until 5:30 p.m. Tuesday/Thursday hours will extend to 7 p.m. with Wednesday/Saturday hours until 4:30 p.m. Locations will be closed on Sundays.

Hand sanitizer and proper PPE will be available at all locations.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.