CANNON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Investigators are working to learn what caused a fire in Cannon County.

The Cannon County Emergency Management Agency shared a picture of what’s left of the home on Big Hill road.

Crews were called out at 5:48 a.m. Sunday.

Officials said a man was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, but there were no other injuries.

The American Red Cross is heading to the scene to help the family.