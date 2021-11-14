Early morning fire destroys duplex in Smyrna, investigation underway

Smyrna Structure Fire (1)

Courtesy: Smyrna Fire Department

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) –  Several people are left displaced after a Smyrna duplex caught fire Sunday morning.

Smyrna Fire Department personnel were dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 100 block of Mitchell Drive just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning. 

Upon arriving on scene, crews noticed heavy smoke and flames blaring from the structure. Smyrna Fire personnel were able to attack and extinguish the flames, but the duplex now remains inhabitable. 

  • Courtesy: Smyrna Fire Department
  • Mitchell Dr. Fire
    Courtesy: Smyrna Police Department
  • Smyrna duplex fire
    Courtesy: Smyrna Fire Department

At the time of the fire, ten residents were present but all were able to make it out safely. 

Smyrna Fire Department’s Chief Bill Culbertson praises the crews’ work, “Personnel did an excellent job of containing the fire and working with community resources to assist families moving forward. We are grateful the occupants escaped unharmed,” said Culbertson. 

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation. 

The American Red Cross is assisting all families that were displaced. 

