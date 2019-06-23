Early morning crash leaves man with critical injuries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating a serious crash that happened early Sunday morning in Old Hickory.



Officers on the scene at Industrial Drive and Robinson Road told News 2 the unidentified driver was likely speeding when he lost control around a curve and crashed. The 28-year-old man was the only person in the car and was not wearing a seat-belt, according to Metro police.



He was taken to the hospital and is being treated for life-threatening injuries.



The road was closed for a few hours while officers investigated the crash.

