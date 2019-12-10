E. coli outbreak linked to Fresh Express chopped salad kits

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Federal health officials are advising consumers to throw out a chopped salad kit from their refrigerators after it was linked to a recent E. coli outbreak that made people sick in several states.

A total of eight people in three states consumed the Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped Salad Kit with a UPC code of” 0 71279 30906 4” and became sick, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The sell-by date on the contaminated salad kit is up to and including Dec. 7, 2019.

If you have purchased this product, throw it away and do not eat it, the CDC warns.

Consumers are also advised to clean their refrigerators after throwing out the product.

Stores and restaurants should not serve the product due to the contamination.

The outbreak has sent three people to the hospital and infected eight people in total in Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.

Health officials have not linked this E. coli outbreak to the contaminated romaine lettuce grown in Salinas.

Those suffering from an E. coli infection typically get sick within 2 to 8 days after consuming the germ, according to CDC.

The federal health agency says 5 to 10 percent of those infected develop potentially life threatening complication. .