Dyersburg Police Department investigate homicide, double shooting

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Dyersburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place early Saturday morning.

According to reports, officers were called to a shooting at the Peach Tree Apartment Complex. Officers arrived on the scene and discovered two people had been shot in the parking lot of the complex.

Police say the incident took place in the parking lot. One victim was fatally wounded and the other suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, the shooting stemmed from a confrontation. The fatally wounded victim was identified as 31-year-old Lafayette Nance and the second victim was identified as 27-year-old Eric Claybrooks.

Claybrooks was transported to West Tennessee Health Care and later airlifted to Region One Hospital in Memphis Tennessee. Claybrooks is currently listed as critical condition. Nance was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Marcus Holman.

Holman has been charged with 1 count of 1st-degree murder and 1 count of attempted 1st-degree murder. He has not been captured.

If anyone has information about the shooting or knows the whereabouts Holman is urged to contact police at (731)288-7679 or Crime Stoppers at (731)287-8477.