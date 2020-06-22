Dust from the Sahara Desert crossing the Atlantic may even make it to the southeast U. S. and Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Over the last several days, meteorologists have been tracking dust from the Sahara Desert crossing the Atlantic in the tropical easterlies. The dust was kicked up by a strong tropical wave of low pressure as it moved off of the coast of Africa into the Atlantic.

This is not that unusual. Just last year some dust from the Sahara made it all the way to Texas where they witnessed hazy sunsets for a few days. However, scientists are saying this appears to be the largest plume of dust from the Sahara in 50 years.

The dust reached Puerto Rico Sunday afternoon creating a very hazy sky and sunset.

Puerto Rico Sunday afternoon

The sun shrouded in haze in Puerto Rico Sunday afternoon

Computer modeling of the dust is showing that it may reach the Gulf Coast of the United States this weekend, and possibly even make it into Tennessee.

Computer model valid 4am Monday

Computer model valid 10am Tuesday

Computer model valid 7pm Saturday June 27

Effects of the dust:

Right now, most of the dust is at 15-30,00 feet. This could make for a hazy sky here, or maybe even some reddish sunsets, BUT some of it could also fall to the surface where it may cause some problems with people with sensitive allergies.

The best effect of the Saharan dust is that it suppresses the development of tropical storms and hurricanes while it is present.