‘Dust Devil’ may have caused Williamson County barn roof to blow off

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Middle Tennessee saw clear skies all weekend but oddly enough, a Williamson county family reported weather damage.

A roof was blown off a barn in the Primm Springs community and the National Weather Service said a ‘Dust Devil’ may be responsible.

On Sunday, Donald Turman said his barn’s roof was severely damaged. Back in 2008, a tornado knocked down another barn he had located the same spot.

He and his family were perplexed as to what happened,

“There was nothing big, nothing stormy.”

Turman said his grandchildren were playing outside on the farm and saw dust swirling around.

Meanwhile over 60 miles north in Oak Grove, Kentucky – the National Weather Service said they believe a dust devil formed after an outdoor fire.

Video of the dust devil shared by the Pembroke Fire Department circulated on social media on Sunday.

News 2’s Chief Meterologist, Danielle Breezey, said a dust devil could be the same weather phenomenon that damaged Turman’s barn,

“Yesterday it was warm, it was dry. And actually we had temperatures that were cooling off very quickly as we went up in the atmosphere. Which leads to a rapidly warm air parcel rising. With a little bit of wind like we had yesterday, that can create a little bit of spin – so it could’ve been a dust devil. Meaning it starts from the ground and rises up. If it gets tall enough, it can actually lead to damage.”

One piece of Turman’s barn blew about a hundred feet from the top of the roof. Turman is still waiting for an adjustor to estimate the damages, but he said repairs may cost up to $1,500.

“It’s aggravating.” said Turman