Dunn assumes duties of House Speaker following Casada resignation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Representative Bill Dunn, the Speaker Pro Tem, will now carry out the duties of the House Speaker following Friday’s official resignation of Glen Casada.

Among those duties, Dunn, a Republican from Knoxville, will call the August 23 Extraordinary Session to order and preside over the election of the next House Speaker.

Rep. Bill Dunn (Photo: Tennessee General Assembly)

“Today marks the beginning of a new chapter for the House of Representatives,” Dunn said in a statement Friday. “I am eager to move forward so that we can continue to serve our communities and make Tennessee the best state to raise a family, work, and retire.”

Speaker Dunn has served in the General Assembly since 1994. He is currently the longest-serving House Republican member.

Rep. Glen Casada (Photo: WKRN)

Casada formally resigned as House Speaker Friday amid widespread criticism after his former chief of staff allegedly sent racist and sexist text messages three years ago.

Last month, Tennessee House Republicans selected Rep. Cameron Sexton of Crossville as their nominee to be the next speaker.