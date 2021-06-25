Dump truck rollover shuts down lanes of I-24 East near Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — A dump truck overturned on Interstate 24 eastbound near Bell Road in Antioch on Friday afternoon.

According to TDOT SmartWay, there are major delays in the area. The accident occurred just before 3 p.m. at mile marker 56. Nashville Fire Department transported the driver of the truck to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. MNPD tells News 2 that the patient has non-life threatening injuries.

According to Metro Police, the dump truck spilled gravel across the interstate. Vehicles are being allowed to pass on the left shoulder, but all travel lanes eastbound will remain blocked for quite some time until the scene can be cleaned up.