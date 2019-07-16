DUI arrests plunge in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The latest compstat data from Metro police shows a 50% drop in DUI arrests.

Metro Police told News 2 that they can’t speculate on why the number of arrests is declining. Previously, Metro police have said that the force is about 100 officers short.

Advocates against drunk driving believe the decline could be other forces at work.

“I want to be able to believe that the reason we’re down is that we’re making a difference with ridesharing services like Uber, and I want to believe that as a society, and Nashville in general – is much safer,” said Phaedra Creed, Director of Tennessee’s MADD or Mother’s Against Drunk Driving.

Creed knows firsthand of the consequences of drunk driving.

In 1996 at the age of 22, she was involved in a crash when a drunk driver crossed the center line and hit her.

“I sustained many, many injuries; but the most catastrophic thing that happened to me was that due to the impact of the crash. [We hit so hard] that it ripped the aorta heart valve away from my heart,” she explained. “At the young age of 22, I was taken into open heart surgery. During that surgery, I was bleeding to death so the doctors did the only thing that they could do to save my life — and that was to shut off the blood supply to my lower extremities — and it left me paralyzed.”

Creed said her experience motivated the advocacy work that she does today.

“I wanted to make sure that I could be in a world where I was constantly fighting to have no more victims,” she said.

Creed is also the mom of a law enforcement officer. She said she hopes DUI enforcement continues to increase.

“Do I support our Metro DUI unit? Absolutely. Do I think they’re doing a fabulous job? Absolutely,” she said. “Do they need the numbers and manpower behind them to be able to increase that? Absolutely.”