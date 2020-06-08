Dueling bills relieve governor of Forrest Day proclamation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A bill Governor Bill Lee would like to see passed this session is one where he does not have to honor controversial Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest.

For nearly a century, Tennessee governors have been required by law to proclaim a day honoring Forrest who has been both revered and reviled.

Nearly a year ago, the governor spoke about not wanting to sign the Forrest proclamation–even though he had done so a few days earlier.

“Nathan Bedford Forrest and his life and parts of his life and the part he plays in history is a part of that painful history,” said the governor on July 15, 2019. “And that is really the reason I did not like signing that proclamation and that is the reason I think we should change the law.”

The Confederate general owned slaves before the Civil War, was a renowned tactician during the conflict and an early leader of the Ku Klux Klan afterwards who by some accounts denounced the group after he left it.

This year, there’s a bill sponsored by two African-American Democrat lawmakers to take away the requirement that the governor proclaim Nathan Bedford Forrest day in Tennessee.

Its sponsored by Rep. London Lamar of Memphis in the House and Sen. Brenda Gilmore in the Senate.

The measure is scheduled to be heard on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in the House Naming, Designating and Private Acts Committee.

A separate, similar amended bill to be heard at 10:30 a.m. in the Senate State and Local Committee removes the requirement that governors proclaim official days of special observance, but its amended language does not specifically reference Forrest.

The amended bill sponsored by the Republican majority leaders in both chambers passed the House in March before lawmakers recessed until last week because of COVID-19.

