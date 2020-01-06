Ducktrap River of Maine recalls ‘Herring Center Cuts in Wine Sauce’

BELFAST, ME (WKRN)– Ducktrap River of Maine of Belfast is recalling a product.

Herring Center Cuts in Wine Sauce with sell by date of July 29, 2020 are being recalled because these products contain undeclared milk due to an incorrect label.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. To date no illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported.

The recalled product was distributed at various retail stores in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont and Virginia.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled product may return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-434-8727 Monday thru Friday between the hours of 8am – 4:30pm EST. No other Ducktrap River of Maine products are affected by this recall.