A very comfortable weekend is in the forecast with low humidity levels sticking around through Sunday. High temps will be in the mid-80s Saturday and in the mid to upper 80s on Sunday.

Showers and storms return Monday afternoon and evening. This pattern will continue through Wednesday.

CMA Fest begins Thursday and an isolated shower or storm will be possible. Scattered storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening. It won’t be a washout, but you’ll want to keep an eye on the sky.