Dry today; rain returns tomorrow PM; snow possible for some Monday-Monday night

A weak cold front has brought cooler air into the area. Temperature are a mix of 30s and 40s this morning and winds are still breezy out of the north. Dry air will stick around today and sunshine moves in for the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

Tomorrow low pressure moves in from the Gulf and that will be the weather maker over the next couple of days. Rain will return during the afternoon and night Sunday. It will be steady with an inch or so of rain through Monday morning.

Colder air arrives on Monday that could bring some snow showers to parts of Middle TN and South KY. But, it looks like most of the action will be along and east of I-65.

Any accumulations will be east of the Nashville area, with the I-65 corridor seeing flurries to a dusting at most. Some parts of east Middle TN could see 1/2″ to maybe 1-2″ on the Cumberland Plateau Monday and Monday night.

Temps will be falling into the 20s Monday night into Tuesday morning which would create some slick spots on the roads where snow may occur. Rain will return by Thursday and we could see a wintry mix on Friday.

